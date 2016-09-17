Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Seattle Sounders 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Friday, September 16
Chicago Fire 2 DC United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 28 13 7 8 41 29 46
2 New York Red Bulls 29 12 8 9 49 37 44
3 New York City FC 29 12 8 9 49 50 44
4 Philadelphia Union 29 11 8 10 48 45 41
5 Montreal Impact 28 9 11 8 42 43 38
6 DC United 29 7 13 9 39 40 34
7 Orlando City SC 28 7 13 8 47 49 34
8 New England Revolution 29 8 9 12 34 48 33
9 Chicago Fire 28 6 9 13 35 44 27
10 Columbus Crew 27 5 11 11 36 45 26
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 29 15 6 8 45 37 51
2 LA Galaxy 29 11 14 4 49 32 47
3 Colorado Rapids 27 12 10 5 29 24 46
4 Real Salt Lake 29 12 8 9 42 41 44
5 Sporting Kansas City 29 11 6 12 35 35 39
6 Portland Timbers 29 10 8 11 43 44 38
7 Seattle Sounders 28 10 5 13 34 37 35
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 9 7 14 37 46 34
9 San Jose Earthquakes 27 7 12 8 27 30 33
10 Houston Dynamo 27 5 11 11 32 37 26
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 17
Portland Timbers v Philadelphia Union (2200)
New York City FC v FC Dallas (2300)
Montreal Impact v New England Revolution (2330)
Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew (2330)
Sunday, September 18
Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)
Real Salt Lake v Houston Dynamo (0130)
Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (1800)
Toronto FC v New York Red Bulls (2100)