Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, April 10

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U.S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title. Garcia and England's Justin Rose finished tied on nine under par at the end of the fourth round. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll)