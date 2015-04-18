April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 17
New York Red Bulls 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
2 DC United 5 3 1 1 5 4 10
3 Orlando City SC 6 2 2 2 6 5 8
4 New England Revolution 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
5 New York City FC 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
6 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
7 Philadelphia Union 7 1 3 3 8 11 6
8 Columbus Crew 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
9 Toronto FC 4 1 0 3 6 8 3
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 7 4 1 2 9 7 13
2 FC Dallas 6 3 1 2 7 8 10
3 Real Salt Lake 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
4 Sporting Kansas City 6 2 3 1 6 6 9
5 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 0 4 7 9 9
6 Houston Dynamo 6 2 2 2 5 3 8
7 LA Galaxy 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
8 Seattle Sounders 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
9 Colorado Rapids 5 1 3 1 4 2 6
10 Portland Timbers 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
DC United v Houston Dynamo (2300)
Columbus Crew v Orlando City SC (2330)
Sunday, April 19
FC Dallas v Toronto FC (0030)
Colorado Rapids v Seattle Sounders (0100)
Real Salt Lake v Vancouver Whitecaps (0130)
LA Galaxy v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (2100)
New York City FC v Portland Timbers (2300)