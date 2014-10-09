Oct 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 8
Portland Timbers 3 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Toronto FC 0 Houston Dynamo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 31 17 9 5 66 31 60
2 Seattle Sounders 31 19 3 9 61 47 60
3 Real Salt Lake 31 13 10 8 50 39 49
4 FC Dallas 31 14 6 11 52 42 48
5 Portland Timbers 32 11 12 9 59 52 45
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 31 10 13 8 40 40 43
7 Colorado Rapids 31 8 8 15 42 58 32
8 San Jose Earthquakes 31 6 11 14 35 47 29
9 Chivas USA 31 7 6 18 26 58 27
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 31 15 7 9 46 34 52
2 New England Revolution 31 15 3 13 46 43 48
3 Sporting Kansas City 31 13 7 11 45 37 46
4 New York Red Bulls 31 11 11 9 49 46 44
5 Columbus Crew 31 11 10 10 44 38 43
6 Toronto FC 31 11 7 13 42 49 40
7 Philadelphia Union 31 9 12 10 46 45 39
8 Houston Dynamo 31 11 6 14 36 51 39
9 Chicago Fire 31 5 18 8 38 46 33
10 Impact Montreal 31 6 7 18 34 54 25
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 11
Sporting Kansas City v Chicago Fire (0030)
Seattle Sounders v Vancouver Whitecaps (0200)
Impact Montreal v New England Revolution (2000)
New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC (2300)
Philadelphia Union v Columbus Crew (2300)
Sunday, October 12
Real Salt Lake v San Jose Earthquakes (0130)
Chivas USA v Colorado Rapids (0230)
Houston Dynamo v DC United (1900)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy (2300)