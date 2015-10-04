Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
FC Dallas 4 Houston Dynamo 1
Saturday, October 3
Chicago Fire 3 New England Revolution 1
New York Red Bulls 2 Columbus Crew 1
Orlando City SC 2 Impact Montreal 1
Portland Timbers 0 Sporting Kansas City 1
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Toronto FC 3 Philadelphia Union 1
Friday, October 2
DC United 2 New York City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 30 15 6 9 53 38 51
2 DC United 32 14 6 12 39 40 48
3 New England Revolution 32 13 8 11 45 45 47
4 Columbus Crew 32 13 8 11 51 53 47
5 Toronto FC 31 14 4 13 55 53 46
6 Impact Montreal 30 12 6 12 43 41 42
7 Orlando City SC 32 11 8 13 44 54 41
8 New York City FC 32 10 7 15 47 53 37
9 Philadelphia Union 32 9 7 16 40 51 34
10 Chicago Fire 32 8 6 18 42 52 30
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 31 14 8 9 52 38 50
2 FC Dallas 30 15 5 10 47 38 50
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 31 15 4 12 42 34 49
4 Sporting Kansas City 31 13 9 9 46 41 48
5 Seattle Sounders 31 14 4 13 39 33 46
6 San Jose Earthquakes 32 12 8 12 39 37 44
7 Portland Timbers 31 12 8 11 31 36 44
8 Houston Dynamo 32 11 8 13 41 45 41
9 Real Salt Lake 30 10 8 12 35 42 38
10 Colorado Rapids 30 8 10 12 29 36 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Monday, October 5
Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy (0130)