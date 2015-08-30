Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Seattle Sounders 2 Portland Timbers 1
Saturday, August 29
Colorado Rapids 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 0
Houston Dynamo 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Orlando City SC 1 Chicago Fire 1
Philadelphia Union 0 New England Revolution 1
New York City FC 1 Columbus Crew 2
Toronto FC 2 Impact Montreal 1
Friday, August 28
San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA Galaxy 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 27 13 5 9 35 31 44
2 Columbus Crew 27 11 8 8 45 44 41
3 New York Red Bulls 24 11 6 7 40 28 39
4 Toronto FC 25 11 4 10 44 42 37
5 New England Revolution 26 10 7 9 35 36 37
6 Orlando City SC 27 7 8 12 33 47 29
7 Impact Montreal 23 8 4 11 30 34 28
8 New York City FC 27 7 7 13 38 46 28
9 Chicago Fire 26 7 6 13 31 38 27
10 Philadelphia Union 27 7 6 14 33 44 27
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 28 13 7 8 49 33 46
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 14 3 10 38 28 45
3 FC Dallas 25 12 5 8 35 30 41
4 Sporting Kansas City 25 11 7 7 40 35 40
5 Portland Timbers 27 11 7 9 29 32 40
6 San Jose Earthquakes 26 11 5 10 32 29 38
7 Seattle Sounders 27 12 2 13 32 30 38
8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 8 10 35 34 35
9 Colorado Rapids 26 8 9 9 25 27 33
10 Real Salt Lake 27 8 8 11 29 40 32
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
New York Red Bulls v DC United (2300)