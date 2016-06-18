Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 18 New York City FC 3 Philadelphia Union 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Philadelphia Union 15 6 5 4 23 19 23 2 New York City FC 16 5 6 5 25 31 21 3 New York Red Bulls 14 6 1 7 24 20 19 4 Montreal Impact 13 5 4 4 22 20 19 5 Toronto FC 13 4 4 5 14 15 16 6 DC United 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 7 Orlando City SC 13 3 7 3 23 21 16 8 New England Revolution 14 3 7 4 19 25 16 9 Columbus Crew 13 3 5 5 18 21 14 10 Chicago Fire 12 2 5 5 10 14 11 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 14 8 4 2 17 10 28 2 FC Dallas 16 8 4 4 24 22 28 3 Real Salt Lake 13 7 2 4 23 21 23 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 15 6 3 6 23 25 21 5 LA Galaxy 13 5 6 2 27 16 21 6 San Jose Earthquakes 14 5 5 4 16 16 20 7 Portland Timbers 15 5 4 6 23 25 19 8 Sporting Kansas City 16 5 3 8 14 18 18 9 Seattle Sounders 13 5 1 7 13 15 16 10 Houston Dynamo 14 3 4 7 20 22 13 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 18 Vancouver Whitecaps v New England Revolution (2300) Columbus Crew v Montreal Impact (2330) Orlando City SC v San Jose Earthquakes (2330) Toronto FC v LA Galaxy (2330) Sunday, June 19 Colorado Rapids v Chicago Fire (0100) Houston Dynamo v DC United (0100) Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (0200) Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas (2100) New York Red Bulls v Seattle Sounders (2330)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.