Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 10
Impact Montreal 2 LA Galaxy 2
New York Red Bulls 1 DC United 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 26 16 3 7 48 35 51
2 LA Galaxy 27 14 8 5 56 29 50
3 Real Salt Lake 27 12 10 5 42 32 46
4 FC Dallas 27 12 6 9 46 36 42
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 8 13 6 35 34 37
6 Portland Timbers 27 8 11 8 47 46 35
7 Colorado Rapids 27 8 6 13 37 46 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 26 6 9 11 32 38 27
9 Chivas USA 27 6 6 15 23 47 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 28 14 5 9 42 31 47
2 Sporting Kansas City 28 12 6 10 39 34 42
3 New England Revolution 27 12 3 12 39 38 39
4 New York Red Bulls 27 9 10 8 42 39 37
5 Philadelphia Union 27 9 9 9 43 41 36
6 Columbus Crew 27 9 9 9 38 34 36
7 Toronto FC 26 9 6 11 35 42 33
8 Houston Dynamo 26 9 4 13 31 48 31
9 Chicago Fire 26 5 14 7 33 39 29
10 Impact Montreal 27 5 6 16 31 50 21
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 13
Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake (0230)
Philadelphia Union v New York Red Bulls (1900)
New England Revolution v Impact Montreal (2330)
Sunday, September 14
Chicago Fire v Toronto FC (0030)
FC Dallas v Vancouver Whitecaps (0030)
Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0030)
Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0100)
Chivas USA v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (1900)