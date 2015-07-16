Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
July 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 15 Chicago Fire 0 Columbus Crew 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 21 10 5 6 23 18 35 2 Columbus Crew 20 7 6 7 28 29 27 3 New York Red Bulls 18 7 5 6 27 23 26 4 Toronto FC 17 7 3 7 26 27 24 5 Orlando City SC 19 6 6 7 23 24 24 6 New England Revolution 21 6 6 9 26 33 24 7 Philadelphia Union 20 6 4 10 25 32 22 8 Impact Montreal 16 6 3 7 23 25 21 9 New York City FC 19 5 6 8 24 27 21 10 Chicago Fire 18 5 3 10 19 25 18 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 20 10 2 8 25 19 32 2 FC Dallas 19 9 5 5 26 23 32 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 20 10 2 8 23 20 32 4 LA Galaxy 21 8 7 6 31 23 31 5 Portland Timbers 20 9 4 7 22 23 31 6 Sporting Kansas City 17 8 6 3 26 17 30 7 San Jose Earthquakes 18 7 4 7 19 19 25 8 Houston Dynamo 19 6 6 7 24 24 24 9 Real Salt Lake 20 5 8 7 19 26 23 10 Colorado Rapids 19 4 9 6 17 19 21 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 18 LA Galaxy v San Jose Earthquakes (0300) Toronto FC v Philadelphia Union (2000) New England Revolution v New York City FC (2330) Orlando City SC v New York Red Bulls (2330) Sunday, July 19 Sporting Kansas City v Impact Montreal (0030) FC Dallas v DC United (0100) Real Salt Lake v Houston Dynamo (0200) Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids (0200) Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230) Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (2100)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.