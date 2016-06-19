June 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 19
Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 0
Saturday, June 18
Colorado Rapids 2 Chicago Fire 1
Columbus Crew 0 Montreal Impact 0
Houston Dynamo 0 DC United 0
Orlando City SC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Real Salt Lake 2 Portland Timbers 2
Toronto FC 1 LA Galaxy 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 New England Revolution 2
New York City FC 3 Philadelphia Union 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Philadelphia Union 15 6 5 4 23 19 23
2 New York City FC 16 5 6 5 25 31 21
3 Montreal Impact 14 5 5 4 22 20 20
4 New York Red Bulls 14 6 1 7 24 20 19
5 Toronto FC 14 5 4 5 15 15 19
6 New England Revolution 15 4 7 4 21 26 19
7 DC United 15 4 5 6 14 16 17
8 Orlando City SC 14 3 8 3 25 23 17
9 Columbus Crew 14 3 6 5 18 21 15
10 Chicago Fire 13 2 5 6 11 16 11
Western Conference
1 Colorado Rapids 15 9 4 2 19 11 31
2 FC Dallas 17 8 4 5 24 24 28
3 Real Salt Lake 14 7 3 4 25 23 24
4 Sporting Kansas City 17 6 3 8 16 18 21
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 6 3 7 24 27 21
6 LA Galaxy 14 5 6 3 27 17 21
7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 5 6 4 18 18 21
8 Portland Timbers 16 5 5 6 25 27 20
9 Seattle Sounders 13 5 1 7 13 15 16
10 Houston Dynamo 15 3 5 7 20 22 14
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 19
New York Red Bulls v Seattle Sounders (2330)