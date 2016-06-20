MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
June 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 19 New York Red Bulls 2 Seattle Sounders 0 Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 0 Saturday, June 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Chicago Fire 1 Columbus Crew 0 Montreal Impact 0 Houston Dynamo 0 DC United 0 Orlando City SC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Real Salt Lake 2 Portland Timbers 2 Toronto FC 1 LA Galaxy 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 New England Revolution 2 New York City FC 3 Philadelphia Union 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Philadelphia Union 15 6 5 4 23 19 23 2 New York Red Bulls 15 7 1 7 26 20 22 3 New York City FC 16 5 6 5 25 31 21 4 Montreal Impact 14 5 5 4 22 20 20 5 Toronto FC 14 5 4 5 15 15 19 6 New England Revolution 15 4 7 4 21 26 19 7 DC United 15 4 5 6 14 16 17 8 Orlando City SC 14 3 8 3 25 23 17 9 Columbus Crew 14 3 6 5 18 21 15 10 Chicago Fire 13 2 5 6 11 16 11 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 15 9 4 2 19 11 31 2 FC Dallas 17 8 4 5 24 24 28 3 Real Salt Lake 14 7 3 4 25 23 24 4 Sporting Kansas City 17 6 3 8 16 18 21 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 6 3 7 24 27 21 6 LA Galaxy 14 5 6 3 27 17 21 7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 5 6 4 18 18 21 8 Portland Timbers 16 5 5 6 25 27 20 9 Seattle Sounders 14 5 1 8 13 17 16 10 Houston Dynamo 15 3 5 7 20 22 14
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.