April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Chicago Fire 1 DC United 1
Montreal Impact 2 Colorado Rapids 2
New York City FC 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2
Philadelphia Union 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Seattle Sounders 1 Columbus Crew 0
Friday, April 29
New York Red Bulls 4 FC Dallas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
2 Philadelphia Union 8 4 1 3 11 8 13
3 Toronto FC 7 3 2 2 8 5 11
4 DC United 9 2 4 3 11 11 10
5 New York City FC 9 2 4 3 13 15 10
6 New York Red Bulls 9 3 0 6 12 17 9
7 Orlando City SC 7 2 3 2 13 11 9
8 New England Revolution 9 1 6 2 9 14 9
9 Columbus Crew 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
10 Chicago Fire 7 1 4 2 7 8 7
Western Conference
1 Colorado Rapids 9 5 2 2 12 8 17
2 FC Dallas 10 5 2 3 15 17 17
3 San Jose Earthquakes 9 4 3 2 12 11 15
4 LA Galaxy 7 4 2 1 17 7 14
5 Real Salt Lake 7 4 2 1 12 11 14
6 Sporting Kansas City 9 4 1 4 10 9 13
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 3 2 5 12 15 11
8 Seattle Sounders 8 3 1 4 8 10 10
9 Portland Timbers 8 2 3 3 12 15 9
10 Houston Dynamo 7 1 2 4 13 14 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 30
New England Revolution v Orlando City SC (2330)
Sunday, May 1
Real Salt Lake v Houston Dynamo (0130)
Portland Timbers v Toronto FC (1930)
Monday, May 2
Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (0000)