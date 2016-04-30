April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 30 Chicago Fire 1 DC United 1 Montreal Impact 2 Colorado Rapids 2 New York City FC 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Philadelphia Union 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Columbus Crew 0 Friday, April 29 New York Red Bulls 4 FC Dallas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 9 4 2 3 13 11 14 2 Philadelphia Union 8 4 1 3 11 8 13 3 Toronto FC 7 3 2 2 8 5 11 4 DC United 9 2 4 3 11 11 10 5 New York City FC 9 2 4 3 13 15 10 6 New York Red Bulls 9 3 0 6 12 17 9 7 Orlando City SC 7 2 3 2 13 11 9 8 New England Revolution 9 1 6 2 9 14 9 9 Columbus Crew 8 2 2 4 7 10 8 10 Chicago Fire 7 1 4 2 7 8 7 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 9 5 2 2 12 8 17 2 FC Dallas 10 5 2 3 15 17 17 3 San Jose Earthquakes 9 4 3 2 12 11 15 4 LA Galaxy 7 4 2 1 17 7 14 5 Real Salt Lake 7 4 2 1 12 11 14 6 Sporting Kansas City 9 4 1 4 10 9 13 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 3 2 5 12 15 11 8 Seattle Sounders 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 9 Portland Timbers 8 2 3 3 12 15 9 10 Houston Dynamo 7 1 2 4 13 14 5 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 30 New England Revolution v Orlando City SC (2330) Sunday, May 1 Real Salt Lake v Houston Dynamo (0130) Portland Timbers v Toronto FC (1930) Monday, May 2 Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (0000)