UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Friday, March 13 Houston Dynamo 0 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Orlando City SC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 2 Toronto FC 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 New York City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 New York Red Bulls 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Columbus Crew 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 7 Impact Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 Chicago Fire 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 10 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Houston Dynamo 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 5 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Colorado Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Portland Timbers 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 San Jose Earthquakes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Chicago Fire v Vancouver Whitecaps (2200) Columbus Crew v Toronto FC (2330) Sunday, March 15 FC Dallas v Sporting Kansas City (0030) Real Salt Lake v Philadelphia Union (0130) Seattle Sounders v San Jose Earthquakes (0200) New York City FC v New England Revolution (2100) Portland Timbers v LA Galaxy (2300)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.