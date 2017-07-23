UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 22 Columbus Crew 1 Philadelphia Union 0 DC United 1 Houston Dynamo 3 Montreal Impact 1 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 4 LA Galaxy 3 Real Salt Lake 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 Toronto FC 1 Colorado Rapids 1 Minnesota United FC 0 New York Red Bulls 3 New York City FC 2 Chicago Fire 1 Friday, July 21 Orlando City SC 0 Atlanta United FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 21 11 7 3 37 22 40 2 Chicago Fire 20 11 5 4 38 21 38 3 New York City FC 21 11 4 6 40 27 37 4 Atlanta United FC 20 10 3 7 40 27 33 5 New York Red Bulls 20 10 2 8 28 26 32 6 Columbus Crew 21 10 1 10 31 32 31 7 Orlando City SC 21 8 5 8 22 30 29 8 Montreal Impact 19 6 6 7 30 32 24 9 Philadelphia Union 20 6 5 9 26 24 23 10 New England Revolution 20 6 5 9 33 34 23 11 DC United 21 5 3 13 18 38 18 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 19 9 7 3 32 19 34 2 Sporting Kansas City 21 8 9 4 25 15 33 3 Houston Dynamo 21 9 5 7 37 30 32 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 18 8 3 7 25 27 27 5 Portland Timbers 21 7 6 8 35 35 27 6 Seattle Sounders 20 7 6 7 29 31 27 7 San Jose Earthquakes 20 7 5 8 23 31 26 8 Real Salt Lake 22 7 3 12 28 42 24 9 LA Galaxy 20 6 4 10 31 37 22 10 Colorado Rapids 19 6 2 11 20 28 20 11 Minnesota United FC 21 5 4 12 25 45 19 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 23 Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers (2230) Monday, July 24 Seattle Sounders v San Jose Earthquakes (0230)