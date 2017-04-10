Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Sporting Kansas City 3 Colorado Rapids 1 Orlando City SC 1 New York Red Bulls 0 Saturday, April 8 FC Dallas 2 Minnesota United FC 0 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 3 Real Salt Lake 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Toronto FC 2 Atlanta United FC 2 Chicago Fire 1 Columbus Crew 0 DC United 2 New York City FC 1 New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Friday, April 7 LA Galaxy 2 Montreal Impact 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 2 Orlando City SC 4 3 0 1 4 3 9 3 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8 4 Chicago Fire 5 2 2 1 6 7 8 5 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 9 6 7 6 New York City FC 5 2 1 2 8 5 7 7 New York Red Bulls 6 2 1 3 5 9 7 8 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7 9 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7 10 Montreal Impact 5 0 3 2 5 8 3 11 Philadelphia Union 5 0 2 3 5 9 2 Western Conference 1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13 2 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9 4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 5 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 6 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 3 7 8 6 7 Seattle Sounders 5 1 3 1 7 6 6 8 Real Salt Lake 6 1 2 3 6 8 5 9 Colorado Rapids 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 10 Vancouver Whitecaps 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 11 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17