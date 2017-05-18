May 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Chicago Fire 3 Colorado Rapids 0 Philadelphia Union 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Real Salt Lake 2 New York City FC 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Orlando City SC 1 Sporting Kansas City 3 Seattle Sounders 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 12 7 4 1 20 11 25 2 Orlando City SC 11 6 2 3 14 14 20 3 Columbus Crew 12 6 1 5 19 17 19 4 Chicago Fire 11 5 3 3 20 15 18 5 New York City FC 11 5 2 4 19 13 17 6 New York Red Bulls 12 5 1 6 12 18 16 7 Philadelphia Union 11 3 4 4 17 14 13 8 New England Revolution 11 3 4 4 18 16 13 9 Atlanta United FC 10 3 3 4 20 15 12 10 DC United 10 3 2 5 9 18 11 11 Montreal Impact 10 2 4 4 14 17 10 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 12 6 4 2 16 7 22 2 Houston Dynamo 11 6 1 4 21 16 19 3 FC Dallas 9 5 4 0 14 6 19 4 Portland Timbers 11 5 3 3 21 16 18 5 San Jose Earthquakes 12 4 4 4 13 14 16 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 4 1 5 13 16 13 7 LA Galaxy 10 3 2 5 13 16 11 8 Minnesota United FC 11 3 2 6 17 28 11 9 Real Salt Lake 12 3 2 7 11 23 11 10 Seattle Sounders 11 2 4 5 15 19 10 11 Colorado Rapids 10 2 1 7 8 15 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 19 New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC (2330) Saturday, May 20 Montreal Impact v Portland Timbers (1900) DC United v Chicago Fire (2000) Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake (2100) Atlanta United FC v Houston Dynamo (2300) Philadelphia Union v Colorado Rapids (2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Sporting Kansas City (2300) Sunday, May 21 FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes (0000) New England Revolution v Columbus Crew (1830) Minnesota United FC v LA Galaxy (2100) Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2300)