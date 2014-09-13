Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 13
Philadelphia Union 2 New York Red Bulls 2
Friday, September 12
Chivas USA 0 Sporting Kansas City 4
Seattle Sounders 3 Real Salt Lake 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 27 17 3 7 51 37 54
2 LA Galaxy 27 14 8 5 56 29 50
3 Real Salt Lake 28 12 10 6 44 35 46
4 FC Dallas 27 12 6 9 46 36 42
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 8 13 6 35 34 37
6 Portland Timbers 27 8 11 8 47 46 35
7 Colorado Rapids 27 8 6 13 37 46 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 26 6 9 11 32 38 27
9 Chivas USA 28 6 6 16 23 51 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 28 14 5 9 42 31 47
2 Sporting Kansas City 29 13 6 10 43 34 45
3 New England Revolution 27 12 3 12 39 38 39
4 New York Red Bulls 28 9 11 8 44 41 38
5 Philadelphia Union 28 9 10 9 45 43 37
6 Columbus Crew 27 9 9 9 38 34 36
7 Toronto FC 26 9 6 11 35 42 33
8 Houston Dynamo 26 9 4 13 31 48 31
9 Chicago Fire 26 5 14 7 33 39 29
10 Impact Montreal 27 5 6 16 31 50 21
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 13
New England Revolution v Impact Montreal (2330)
Sunday, September 14
Chicago Fire v Toronto FC (0030)
FC Dallas v Vancouver Whitecaps (0030)
Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0030)
Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0100)
San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (1900)