Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 13 Philadelphia Union 2 New York Red Bulls 2 Friday, September 12 Chivas USA 0 Sporting Kansas City 4 Seattle Sounders 3 Real Salt Lake 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 27 17 3 7 51 37 54 2 LA Galaxy 27 14 8 5 56 29 50 3 Real Salt Lake 28 12 10 6 44 35 46 4 FC Dallas 27 12 6 9 46 36 42 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 8 13 6 35 34 37 6 Portland Timbers 27 8 11 8 47 46 35 7 Colorado Rapids 27 8 6 13 37 46 30 8 San Jose Earthquakes 26 6 9 11 32 38 27 9 Chivas USA 28 6 6 16 23 51 24 Eastern Conference 1 DC United 28 14 5 9 42 31 47 2 Sporting Kansas City 29 13 6 10 43 34 45 3 New England Revolution 27 12 3 12 39 38 39 4 New York Red Bulls 28 9 11 8 44 41 38 5 Philadelphia Union 28 9 10 9 45 43 37 6 Columbus Crew 27 9 9 9 38 34 36 7 Toronto FC 26 9 6 11 35 42 33 8 Houston Dynamo 26 9 4 13 31 48 31 9 Chicago Fire 26 5 14 7 33 39 29 10 Impact Montreal 27 5 6 16 31 50 21 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 13 New England Revolution v Impact Montreal (2330) Sunday, September 14 Chicago Fire v Toronto FC (0030) FC Dallas v Vancouver Whitecaps (0030) Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0030) Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0100) San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (1900)