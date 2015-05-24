May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 24 New York Red Bulls 0 Philadelphia Union 2 Saturday, May 23 Colorado Rapids 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Impact Montreal 2 FC Dallas 1 New England Revolution 1 DC United 1 Real Salt Lake 2 New York City FC 0 Seattle Sounders 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 Toronto FC 1 Portland Timbers 0 Friday, May 22 Columbus Crew 2 Chicago Fire 2 LA Galaxy 1 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 12 6 4 2 14 10 22 2 New England Revolution 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 3 New York Red Bulls 11 4 5 2 14 11 17 4 Columbus Crew 11 4 3 4 17 14 15 5 Toronto FC 10 4 1 5 14 14 13 6 Orlando City SC 11 3 3 5 13 14 12 7 Philadelphia Union 13 3 3 7 13 21 12 8 Chicago Fire 10 3 2 5 11 14 11 9 Impact Montreal 7 2 2 3 9 10 8 10 New York City FC 12 1 4 7 9 16 7 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 12 6 3 3 18 15 21 2 Seattle Sounders 11 6 2 3 17 9 20 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 2 5 14 12 20 4 Sporting Kansas City 12 4 6 2 17 15 18 5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 2 4 12 11 17 6 LA Galaxy 13 4 5 4 12 15 17 6 Real Salt Lake 12 4 5 3 12 15 17 8 Houston Dynamo 13 4 4 5 16 16 16 9 Colorado Rapids 11 2 7 2 10 9 13 10 Portland Timbers 12 3 4 5 10 13 13 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 24 San Jose Earthquakes v Orlando City SC (2300)