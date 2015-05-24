May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
New York Red Bulls 0 Philadelphia Union 2
Saturday, May 23
Colorado Rapids 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Impact Montreal 2 FC Dallas 1
New England Revolution 1 DC United 1
Real Salt Lake 2 New York City FC 0
Seattle Sounders 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Toronto FC 1 Portland Timbers 0
Friday, May 22
Columbus Crew 2 Chicago Fire 2
LA Galaxy 1 Houston Dynamo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 12 6 4 2 14 10 22
2 New England Revolution 13 5 5 3 18 16 20
3 New York Red Bulls 11 4 5 2 14 11 17
4 Columbus Crew 11 4 3 4 17 14 15
5 Toronto FC 10 4 1 5 14 14 13
6 Orlando City SC 11 3 3 5 13 14 12
7 Philadelphia Union 13 3 3 7 13 21 12
8 Chicago Fire 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
9 Impact Montreal 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
10 New York City FC 12 1 4 7 9 16 7
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 12 6 3 3 18 15 21
2 Seattle Sounders 11 6 2 3 17 9 20
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 2 5 14 12 20
4 Sporting Kansas City 12 4 6 2 17 15 18
5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 2 4 12 11 17
6 LA Galaxy 13 4 5 4 12 15 17
6 Real Salt Lake 12 4 5 3 12 15 17
8 Houston Dynamo 13 4 4 5 16 16 16
9 Colorado Rapids 11 2 7 2 10 9 13
10 Portland Timbers 12 3 4 5 10 13 13
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 24
San Jose Earthquakes v Orlando City SC (2300)