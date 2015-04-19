April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Philadelphia Union 1 New England Revolution 2
Saturday, April 18
Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 3
Columbus Crew 3 Orlando City SC 0
DC United 1 Houston Dynamo 1
FC Dallas 3 Toronto FC 2
LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Friday, April 17
New York Red Bulls 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
2 DC United 6 3 2 1 6 5 11
3 New England Revolution 7 3 2 2 6 7 11
4 Columbus Crew 6 2 2 2 8 5 8
5 Orlando City SC 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
6 New York City FC 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
7 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
8 Philadelphia Union 8 1 3 4 9 13 6
9 Toronto FC 5 1 0 4 8 11 3
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
2 FC Dallas 7 4 1 2 10 10 13
3 LA Galaxy 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
4 Seattle Sounders 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
5 Houston Dynamo 7 2 3 2 6 4 9
6 Real Salt Lake 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
7 Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 2 7 8 9
8 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 0 4 7 9 9
9 Colorado Rapids 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
10 Portland Timbers 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
New York City FC v Portland Timbers (2300)