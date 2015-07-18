July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia Union 1
Friday, July 17
LA Galaxy 5 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 21 10 5 6 23 18 35
2 Toronto FC 18 8 3 7 28 28 27
3 Columbus Crew 20 7 6 7 28 29 27
4 New York Red Bulls 18 7 5 6 27 23 26
5 Orlando City SC 19 6 6 7 23 24 24
6 New England Revolution 21 6 6 9 26 33 24
7 Philadelphia Union 21 6 4 11 26 34 22
8 Impact Montreal 16 6 3 7 23 25 21
9 New York City FC 19 5 6 8 24 27 21
10 Chicago Fire 18 5 3 10 19 25 18
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 22 9 7 6 36 25 34
2 Seattle Sounders 20 10 2 8 25 19 32
3 FC Dallas 19 9 5 5 26 23 32
4 Vancouver Whitecaps 20 10 2 8 23 20 32
5 Portland Timbers 20 9 4 7 22 23 31
6 Sporting Kansas City 17 8 6 3 26 17 30
7 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 4 8 21 24 25
8 Houston Dynamo 19 6 6 7 24 24 24
9 Real Salt Lake 20 5 8 7 19 26 23
10 Colorado Rapids 19 4 9 6 17 19 21
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 18
New England Revolution v New York City FC (2330)
Orlando City SC v New York Red Bulls (2330)
Sunday, July 19
Sporting Kansas City v Impact Montreal (0030)
FC Dallas v DC United (0100)
Real Salt Lake v Houston Dynamo (0200)
Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids (0200)
Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (2100)