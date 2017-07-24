FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
July 24, 2017 / 12:50 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23        
Seattle Sounders       3 San Jose Earthquakes 0  
Vancouver Whitecaps    1 Portland Timbers     2  
Saturday, July 22      
Columbus Crew          1 Philadelphia Union   0  
DC United              1 Houston Dynamo       3  
Montreal Impact        1 FC Dallas            2  
New England Revolution 4 LA Galaxy            3  
Real Salt Lake         1 Sporting Kansas City 1  
Toronto FC             1 Colorado Rapids      1  
Minnesota United FC    0 New York Red Bulls   3  
New York City FC       2 Chicago Fire         1  
Friday, July 21        
Orlando City SC        0 Atlanta United FC    1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             21 11 7 3  37 22 40  
2  Chicago Fire           20 11 5 4  38 21 38  
3  New York City FC       21 11 4 6  40 27 37  
4  Atlanta United FC      20 10 3 7  40 27 33  
5  New York Red Bulls     20 10 2 8  28 26 32  
6  Columbus Crew          21 10 1 10 31 32 31  
7  Orlando City SC        21 8  5 8  22 30 29  
8  Montreal Impact        19 6  6 7  30 32 24  
9  Philadelphia Union     20 6  5 9  26 24 23  
10 New England Revolution 20 6  5 9  33 34 23  
11 DC United              21 5  3 13 18 38 18  
Western Conference
1  FC Dallas              19 9  7 3  32 19 34  
2  Sporting Kansas City   21 8  9 4  25 15 33  
3  Houston Dynamo         21 9  5 7  37 30 32  
4  Portland Timbers       22 8  6 8  37 36 30  
5  Seattle Sounders       21 8  6 7  32 31 30  
6  Vancouver Whitecaps    19 8  3 8  26 29 27  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   21 7  5 9  23 34 26  
8  Real Salt Lake         22 7  3 12 28 42 24  
9  LA Galaxy              20 6  4 10 31 37 22  
10 Colorado Rapids        19 6  2 11 20 28 20  
11 Minnesota United FC    21 5  4 12 25 45 19

