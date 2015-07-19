July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 19 Columbus Crew 3 Chicago Fire 1 Saturday, July 18 FC Dallas 2 DC United 1 New England Revolution 1 New York City FC 0 Orlando City SC 0 New York Red Bulls 2 Portland Timbers 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Seattle Sounders 0 Colorado Rapids 1 Sporting Kansas City 2 Impact Montreal 1 Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Friday, July 17 LA Galaxy 5 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 22 10 5 7 24 20 35 2 Columbus Crew 21 8 6 7 31 30 30 3 New York Red Bulls 19 8 5 6 29 23 29 4 Toronto FC 18 8 3 7 28 28 27 5 New England Revolution 22 7 6 9 27 33 27 6 Orlando City SC 20 6 6 8 23 26 24 7 Philadelphia Union 21 6 4 11 26 34 22 8 Impact Montreal 17 6 3 8 24 27 21 9 New York City FC 20 5 6 9 24 28 21 10 Chicago Fire 19 5 3 11 20 28 18 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 20 10 5 5 28 24 35 2 LA Galaxy 22 9 7 6 36 25 34 3 Sporting Kansas City 18 9 6 3 28 18 33 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 10 3 8 24 21 33 5 Seattle Sounders 21 10 2 9 25 20 32 6 Portland Timbers 21 9 5 7 23 24 32 7 Real Salt Lake 21 6 8 7 21 26 26 8 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 4 8 21 24 25 9 Colorado Rapids 20 5 9 6 18 19 24 10 Houston Dynamo 20 6 6 8 24 26 24