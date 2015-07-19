July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 19
Columbus Crew 3 Chicago Fire 1
Saturday, July 18
FC Dallas 2 DC United 1
New England Revolution 1 New York City FC 0
Orlando City SC 0 New York Red Bulls 2
Portland Timbers 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Houston Dynamo 0
Seattle Sounders 0 Colorado Rapids 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 Impact Montreal 1
Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia Union 1
Friday, July 17
LA Galaxy 5 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 22 10 5 7 24 20 35
2 Columbus Crew 21 8 6 7 31 30 30
3 New York Red Bulls 19 8 5 6 29 23 29
4 Toronto FC 18 8 3 7 28 28 27
5 New England Revolution 22 7 6 9 27 33 27
6 Orlando City SC 20 6 6 8 23 26 24
7 Philadelphia Union 21 6 4 11 26 34 22
8 Impact Montreal 17 6 3 8 24 27 21
9 New York City FC 20 5 6 9 24 28 21
10 Chicago Fire 19 5 3 11 20 28 18
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 20 10 5 5 28 24 35
2 LA Galaxy 22 9 7 6 36 25 34
3 Sporting Kansas City 18 9 6 3 28 18 33
4 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 10 3 8 24 21 33
5 Seattle Sounders 21 10 2 9 25 20 32
6 Portland Timbers 21 9 5 7 23 24 32
7 Real Salt Lake 21 6 8 7 21 26 26
8 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 4 8 21 24 25
9 Colorado Rapids 20 5 9 6 18 19 24
10 Houston Dynamo 20 6 6 8 24 26 24