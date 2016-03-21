March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Sporting Kansas City 1 Toronto FC 0
DC United 1 Colorado Rapids 1
Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0
Saturday, March 19
FC Dallas 2 Montreal Impact 0
LA Galaxy 3 San Jose Earthquakes 1
New York Red Bulls 4 Houston Dynamo 3
Portland Timbers 2 Real Salt Lake 2
Seattle Sounders 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2
Chicago Fire 0 Columbus Crew 0
Friday, March 18
New York City FC 0 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
2 Philadelphia Union 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
3 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
4 Toronto FC 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
5 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
6 New York Red Bulls 3 1 0 2 4 8 3
7 Chicago Fire 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
8 New England Revolution 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
9 DC United 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
10 Columbus Crew 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
2 LA Galaxy 3 2 0 1 7 3 6
3 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
4 FC Dallas 3 2 0 1 4 5 6
5 Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
6 Houston Dynamo 3 1 1 1 11 7 4
7 Portland Timbers 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
8 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
10 Seattle Sounders 3 0 0 3 2 5 0