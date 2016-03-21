March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 20 Sporting Kansas City 1 Toronto FC 0 DC United 1 Colorado Rapids 1 Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0 Saturday, March 19 FC Dallas 2 Montreal Impact 0 LA Galaxy 3 San Jose Earthquakes 1 New York Red Bulls 4 Houston Dynamo 3 Portland Timbers 2 Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Chicago Fire 0 Columbus Crew 0 Friday, March 18 New York City FC 0 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Philadelphia Union 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 3 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 4 Toronto FC 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 5 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 6 New York Red Bulls 3 1 0 2 4 8 3 7 Chicago Fire 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 8 New England Revolution 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 9 DC United 3 0 2 1 2 5 2 10 Columbus Crew 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 3 3 0 0 4 1 9 2 LA Galaxy 3 2 0 1 7 3 6 3 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 4 FC Dallas 3 2 0 1 4 5 6 5 Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 6 Houston Dynamo 3 1 1 1 11 7 4 7 Portland Timbers 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 8 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 10 Seattle Sounders 3 0 0 3 2 5 0