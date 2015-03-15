March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 New York City FC 2 New England Revolution 0 Saturday, March 14 Columbus Crew 2 Toronto FC 0 FC Dallas 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 3 Philadelphia Union 3 Seattle Sounders 2 San Jose Earthquakes 3 Chicago Fire 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Friday, March 13 Houston Dynamo 0 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 Orlando City SC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3 Columbus Crew 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 4 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Toronto FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 6 Philadelphia Union 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 7 New York Red Bulls 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Impact Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 Chicago Fire 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 10 New England Revolution 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Seattle Sounders 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 3 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 San Jose Earthquakes 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 5 Houston Dynamo 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 7 Real Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 8 Colorado Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Portland Timbers 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Portland Timbers v LA Galaxy (2300)