Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 26 Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 21 11 7 3 37 22 40 2 Chicago Fire 20 11 5 4 38 21 38 3 New York City FC 21 11 4 6 40 27 37 4 Atlanta United FC 20 10 3 7 40 27 33 5 New York Red Bulls 20 10 2 8 28 26 32 6 Columbus Crew 22 10 1 11 31 35 31 7 Orlando City SC 21 8 5 8 22 30 29 8 Philadelphia Union 21 7 5 9 29 24 26 9 Montreal Impact 19 6 6 7 30 32 24 10 New England Revolution 20 6 5 9 33 34 23 11 DC United 21 5 3 13 18 38 18 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 19 9 7 3 32 19 34 2 Sporting Kansas City 21 8 9 4 25 15 33 3 Houston Dynamo 21 9 5 7 37 30 32 4 Portland Timbers 22 8 6 8 37 36 30 5 Seattle Sounders 21 8 6 7 32 31 30 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 19 8 3 8 26 29 27 7 San Jose Earthquakes 21 7 5 9 23 34 26 8 Real Salt Lake 22 7 3 12 28 42 24 9 LA Galaxy 20 6 4 10 31 37 22 10 Colorado Rapids 19 6 2 11 20 28 20 11 Minnesota United FC 21 5 4 12 25 45 19 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 29 Atlanta United FC v Orlando City SC (2030) New England Revolution v Philadelphia Union (2330) New York Red Bulls v Montreal Impact (2330) Sunday, July 30 FC Dallas v Vancouver Whitecaps (0000) Houston Dynamo v Portland Timbers (0000) Minnesota United FC v DC United (0000) Real Salt Lake v Columbus Crew (0000) San Jose Earthquakes v Colorado Rapids (0000) Sporting Kansas City v Chicago Fire (0000) LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (0200) Toronto FC v New York City FC (1800)