April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 19 New York City FC 0 Portland Timbers 1 Philadelphia Union 1 New England Revolution 2 Saturday, April 18 Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 3 Columbus Crew 3 Orlando City SC 0 DC United 1 Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 3 Toronto FC 2 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Friday, April 17 New York Red Bulls 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 5 3 2 0 9 4 11 2 DC United 6 3 2 1 6 5 11 3 New England Revolution 7 3 2 2 6 7 11 4 Columbus Crew 6 2 2 2 8 5 8 5 Orlando City SC 7 2 2 3 6 8 8 6 New York City FC 7 1 3 3 5 6 6 7 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 8 Philadelphia Union 8 1 3 4 9 13 6 9 Toronto FC 5 1 0 4 8 11 3 10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 5 1 2 10 7 16 2 FC Dallas 7 4 1 2 10 10 13 3 LA Galaxy 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 4 Seattle Sounders 6 3 1 2 9 5 10 5 Houston Dynamo 7 2 3 2 6 4 9 6 Real Salt Lake 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 7 Portland Timbers 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 8 Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 2 7 8 9 9 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 0 4 7 9 9 10 Colorado Rapids 6 1 3 2 5 5 6