PREVIEW-Soccer-Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
June 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 26 Portland Timbers 3 Houston Dynamo 2 Saturday, June 25 Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 1 DC United 2 New England Revolution 0 FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 0 Montreal Impact 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 Orlando City SC 3 Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia Union 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA Galaxy 1 Seattle Sounders 0 New York City FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Philadelphia Union 17 7 5 5 29 25 26 2 New York City FC 17 6 6 5 27 31 24 3 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 28 23 23 4 Montreal Impact 15 5 6 4 24 22 21 5 DC United 16 5 5 6 16 16 20 6 Orlando City SC 15 4 8 3 28 25 20 7 Toronto FC 15 5 4 6 17 18 19 8 New England Revolution 16 4 7 5 21 28 19 9 Columbus Crew 15 3 7 5 19 22 16 10 Chicago Fire 14 2 5 7 14 20 11 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 16 9 5 2 19 11 32 2 FC Dallas 18 9 4 5 26 24 31 3 Real Salt Lake 16 8 3 5 27 26 27 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 7 3 7 27 29 24 5 Portland Timbers 17 6 5 6 28 29 23 6 LA Galaxy 16 5 8 3 28 18 23 7 Sporting Kansas City 18 6 4 8 18 20 22 8 San Jose Earthquakes 16 5 7 4 19 19 22 9 Seattle Sounders 15 5 1 9 13 19 16 10 Houston Dynamo 16 3 5 8 22 25 14
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
Feb 2 Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait will seek re-election to the FIFA Council after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named him as one of eight candidates for the four spots available for the continent.