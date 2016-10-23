Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Colorado Rapids 1 Houston Dynamo 1 LA Galaxy 0 FC Dallas 0 New England Revolution 3 Montreal Impact 0 New York City FC 4 Columbus Crew 1 Orlando City SC 4 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2 Seattle Sounders 2 Real Salt Lake 1 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 Portland Timbers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 34 16 9 9 61 44 57 2 New York City FC 34 15 9 10 62 57 54 3 Toronto FC 34 14 11 9 51 39 53 4 DC United 34 11 13 10 53 47 46 5 Montreal Impact 34 11 12 11 49 53 45 6 Philadelphia Union 34 11 9 14 52 55 42 7 New England Revolution 34 11 9 14 44 54 42 8 Orlando City SC 34 9 14 11 55 60 41 9 Columbus Crew 34 8 12 14 50 58 36 10 Chicago Fire 34 7 10 17 42 58 31 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 34 17 9 8 50 40 60 2 Colorado Rapids 34 15 13 6 39 32 58 3 LA Galaxy 34 12 16 6 54 39 52 4 Seattle Sounders 34 14 6 14 44 43 48 5 Sporting Kansas City 34 13 8 13 42 41 47 6 Real Salt Lake 34 12 10 12 44 46 46 7 Portland Timbers 34 12 8 14 48 53 44 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 34 10 9 15 45 52 39 9 San Jose Earthquakes 34 8 14 12 32 40 38 10 Houston Dynamo 34 7 13 14 39 45 34
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)