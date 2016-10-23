Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Colorado Rapids 1 Houston Dynamo 1 LA Galaxy 0 FC Dallas 0 New England Revolution 3 Montreal Impact 0 New York City FC 4 Columbus Crew 1 Orlando City SC 4 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2 Seattle Sounders 2 Real Salt Lake 1 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 Portland Timbers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 34 16 9 9 61 44 57 2 New York City FC 34 15 9 10 62 57 54 3 Toronto FC 34 14 11 9 51 39 53 4 DC United 34 11 13 10 53 47 46 5 Montreal Impact 34 11 12 11 49 53 45 6 Philadelphia Union 34 11 9 14 52 55 42 7 New England Revolution 34 11 9 14 44 54 42 8 Orlando City SC 34 9 14 11 55 60 41 9 Columbus Crew 34 8 12 14 50 58 36 10 Chicago Fire 34 7 10 17 42 58 31 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 34 17 9 8 50 40 60 2 Colorado Rapids 34 15 13 6 39 32 58 3 LA Galaxy 34 12 16 6 54 39 52 4 Seattle Sounders 34 14 6 14 44 43 48 5 Sporting Kansas City 34 13 8 13 42 41 47 6 Real Salt Lake 34 12 10 12 44 46 46 7 Portland Timbers 34 12 8 14 48 53 44 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 34 10 9 15 45 52 39 9 San Jose Earthquakes 34 8 14 12 32 40 38 10 Houston Dynamo 34 7 13 14 39 45 34