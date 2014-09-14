Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, September 13
Chicago Fire 1 Toronto FC 1
Colorado Rapids 2 Portland Timbers 2
FC Dallas 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Houston Dynamo 2 Columbus Crew 2
New England Revolution 2 Impact Montreal 1
Philadelphia Union 2 New York Red Bulls 2
Friday, September 12
Chivas USA 0 Sporting Kansas City 4
Seattle Sounders 3 Real Salt Lake 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 27 17 3 7 51 37 54
2 LA Galaxy 28 14 9 5 57 30 51
3 Real Salt Lake 28 12 10 6 44 35 46
4 FC Dallas 28 13 6 9 48 37 45
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 8 13 7 36 36 37
6 Portland Timbers 28 8 12 8 49 48 36
7 Colorado Rapids 28 8 7 13 39 48 31
8 San Jose Earthquakes 27 6 10 11 33 39 28
9 Chivas USA 28 6 6 16 23 51 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 28 14 5 9 42 31 47
2 Sporting Kansas City 29 13 6 10 43 34 45
3 New England Revolution 28 13 3 12 41 39 42
4 New York Red Bulls 28 9 11 8 44 41 38
5 Columbus Crew 28 9 10 9 40 36 37
6 Philadelphia Union 28 9 10 9 45 43 37
7 Toronto FC 27 9 7 11 36 43 34
8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 5 13 33 50 32
9 Chicago Fire 27 5 15 7 34 40 30
10 Impact Montreal 28 5 6 17 32 52 21