Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA Galaxy 1 Saturday, September 13 Chicago Fire 1 Toronto FC 1 Colorado Rapids 2 Portland Timbers 2 FC Dallas 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Houston Dynamo 2 Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 2 Impact Montreal 1 Philadelphia Union 2 New York Red Bulls 2 Friday, September 12 Chivas USA 0 Sporting Kansas City 4 Seattle Sounders 3 Real Salt Lake 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 27 17 3 7 51 37 54 2 LA Galaxy 28 14 9 5 57 30 51 3 Real Salt Lake 28 12 10 6 44 35 46 4 FC Dallas 28 13 6 9 48 37 45 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 8 13 7 36 36 37 6 Portland Timbers 28 8 12 8 49 48 36 7 Colorado Rapids 28 8 7 13 39 48 31 8 San Jose Earthquakes 27 6 10 11 33 39 28 9 Chivas USA 28 6 6 16 23 51 24 Eastern Conference 1 DC United 28 14 5 9 42 31 47 2 Sporting Kansas City 29 13 6 10 43 34 45 3 New England Revolution 28 13 3 12 41 39 42 4 New York Red Bulls 28 9 11 8 44 41 38 5 Columbus Crew 28 9 10 9 40 36 37 6 Philadelphia Union 28 9 10 9 45 43 37 7 Toronto FC 27 9 7 11 36 43 34 8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 5 13 33 50 32 9 Chicago Fire 27 5 15 7 34 40 30 10 Impact Montreal 28 5 6 17 32 52 21