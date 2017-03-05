March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, March 4
Colorado Rapids 1 New England Revolution 0
DC United 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston Dynamo 2 Seattle Sounders 1
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Montreal Impact 0
Columbus Crew 1 Chicago Fire 1
LA Galaxy 1 FC Dallas 2
Real Salt Lake 0 Toronto FC 0
Friday, March 3
Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Chicago Fire 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
2 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 DC United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Montreal Impact 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2200)
Monday, March 6
Atlanta United FC v New York Red Bulls (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (0230)