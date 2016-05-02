May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 LA Galaxy 1 Portland Timbers 2 Toronto FC 1 Saturday, April 30 New England Revolution 2 Orlando City SC 2 Real Salt Lake 2 Houston Dynamo 1 Chicago Fire 1 DC United 1 Montreal Impact 2 Colorado Rapids 2 New York City FC 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Philadelphia Union 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Columbus Crew 0 Friday, April 29 New York Red Bulls 4 FC Dallas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 9 4 2 3 13 11 14 2 Philadelphia Union 8 4 1 3 11 8 13 3 Toronto FC 8 3 2 3 9 7 11 4 Orlando City SC 8 2 4 2 15 13 10 5 DC United 9 2 4 3 11 11 10 6 New York City FC 9 2 4 3 13 15 10 7 New England Revolution 10 1 7 2 11 16 10 8 New York Red Bulls 9 3 0 6 12 17 9 9 Columbus Crew 8 2 2 4 7 10 8 10 Chicago Fire 7 1 4 2 7 8 7 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 9 5 2 2 12 8 17 2 Real Salt Lake 8 5 2 1 14 12 17 3 FC Dallas 10 5 2 3 15 17 17 4 LA Galaxy 8 4 3 1 18 8 15 5 San Jose Earthquakes 9 4 3 2 12 11 15 6 Sporting Kansas City 10 4 2 4 11 10 14 7 Portland Timbers 9 3 3 3 14 16 12 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 3 2 5 12 15 11 9 Seattle Sounders 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 10 Houston Dynamo 8 1 2 5 14 16 5