Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 8
LA Galaxy 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 20 12 2 6 35 28 38
2 Real Salt Lake 22 9 9 4 33 27 36
3 LA Galaxy 20 9 7 4 34 19 34
4 FC Dallas 22 9 6 7 35 31 33
5 Colorado Rapids 22 8 6 8 31 28 30
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 6 11 4 31 29 29
7 Portland Timbers 22 6 9 7 36 38 27
8 San Jose Earthquakes 20 6 6 8 25 22 24
9 Chivas USA 21 6 5 10 21 34 23
Eastern Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 22 11 6 5 32 20 39
2 DC United 21 11 4 6 32 21 37
3 Toronto FC 20 8 5 7 29 28 29
4 New York Red Bulls 22 6 10 6 35 33 28
5 Columbus Crew 22 6 9 7 26 28 27
6 New England Revolution 22 8 2 12 29 35 26
7 Philadelphia Union 22 5 9 8 34 36 24
8 Chicago Fire 21 3 13 5 28 34 22
9 Houston Dynamo 21 6 4 11 23 40 22
10 Impact Montreal 21 3 5 13 21 39 14
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 9
Philadelphia Union v Impact Montreal (2300)
Columbus Crew v Toronto FC (2330)
Sunday, August 10
FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids (0100)
Real Salt Lake v DC United (0200)
Portland Timbers v Chivas USA (0230)
Monday, August 11
Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls (0000)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Sporting Kansas City (0000)
Seattle Sounders v Houston Dynamo (0230)