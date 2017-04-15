April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Chicago Fire 3 New England Revolution 0 Montreal Impact 2 Atlanta United FC 1 Orlando City SC 2 LA Galaxy 1 Friday, April 14 Philadelphia Union 0 New York City FC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 FC Dallas 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Orlando City SC 5 4 0 1 6 4 12 2 Chicago Fire 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 3 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10 4 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 5 Atlanta United FC 6 2 2 2 14 7 8 6 New England Revolution 6 2 1 3 9 9 7 7 New York Red Bulls 6 2 1 3 5 9 7 8 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7 9 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7 10 Montreal Impact 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 11 Philadelphia Union 6 0 2 4 5 11 2 Western Conference 1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13 2 FC Dallas 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9 4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 5 San Jose Earthquakes 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 2 1 3 8 11 7 7 LA Galaxy 6 2 0 4 8 10 6 8 Seattle Sounders 6 1 3 2 8 8 6 9 Real Salt Lake 6 1 2 3 6 8 5 10 Colorado Rapids 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 11 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 New York Red Bulls v DC United (2330) Sunday, April 16 Columbus Crew v Toronto FC (0000) Houston Dynamo v Minnesota United FC (0030) Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (0100) Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City (0230)