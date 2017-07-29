FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-US championship results and standings
July 29, 2017

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29 
Atlanta United FC 1 Orlando City SC 1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             21 11 7 3  37 22 40  
2  Chicago Fire           20 11 5 4  38 21 38  
3  New York City FC       21 11 4 6  40 27 37  
4  Atlanta United FC      21 10 4 7  41 28 34  
5  New York Red Bulls     20 10 2 8  28 26 32  
6  Columbus Crew          22 10 1 11 31 35 31  
7  Orlando City SC        22 8  6 8  23 31 30  
8  Philadelphia Union     21 7  5 9  29 24 26  
9  Montreal Impact        19 6  6 7  30 32 24  
10 New England Revolution 20 6  5 9  33 34 23  
11 DC United              21 5  3 13 18 38 18  
Western Conference
1  FC Dallas              19 9  7 3  32 19 34  
2  Sporting Kansas City   21 8  9 4  25 15 33  
3  Houston Dynamo         21 9  5 7  37 30 32  
4  Portland Timbers       22 8  6 8  37 36 30  
5  Seattle Sounders       21 8  6 7  32 31 30  
6  Vancouver Whitecaps    19 8  3 8  26 29 27  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   21 7  5 9  23 34 26  
8  Real Salt Lake         22 7  3 12 28 42 24  
9  LA Galaxy              20 6  4 10 31 37 22  
10 Colorado Rapids        19 6  2 11 20 28 20  
11 Minnesota United FC    21 5  4 12 25 45 19  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, July 29      
New England Revolution v Philadelphia Union  (2330)  
New York Red Bulls     v Montreal Impact     (2330)  
Sunday, July 30        
FC Dallas              v Vancouver Whitecaps (0000)  
Houston Dynamo         v Portland Timbers    (0000)  
Minnesota United FC    v DC United           (0000)  
Real Salt Lake         v Columbus Crew       (0000)  
San Jose Earthquakes   v Colorado Rapids     (0000)  
Sporting Kansas City   v Chicago Fire        (0000)  
LA Galaxy              v Seattle Sounders    (0200)  
Toronto FC             v New York City FC    (1800)

