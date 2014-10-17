Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 16
Houston Dynamo 1 New England Revolution 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 32 17 9 6 67 33 60
2 Seattle Sounders 32 19 3 10 61 48 60
3 Real Salt Lake 32 14 10 8 52 39 52
4 FC Dallas 32 15 6 11 54 43 51
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 11 13 8 41 40 46
6 Portland Timbers 32 11 12 9 59 52 45
7 Colorado Rapids 32 8 8 16 43 60 32
8 Chivas USA 32 8 6 18 28 59 30
9 San Jose Earthquakes 32 6 11 15 35 49 29
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 32 16 7 9 49 35 55
2 New England Revolution 33 16 4 13 50 46 52
3 Sporting Kansas City 32 14 7 11 47 37 49
4 New York Red Bulls 32 12 11 9 52 47 47
5 Columbus Crew 32 12 10 10 47 40 46
6 Toronto FC 32 11 7 14 43 52 40
7 Philadelphia Union 32 9 12 11 48 48 39
8 Houston Dynamo 33 11 6 16 38 56 39
9 Chicago Fire 32 5 18 9 38 48 33
10 Impact Montreal 32 6 8 18 36 56 26
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake (0200)
Toronto FC v Impact Montreal (1800)
Colorado Rapids v FC Dallas (1900)
DC United v Chicago Fire (2300)
Philadelphia Union v Sporting Kansas City (2300)
Sunday, October 19
San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
New York Red Bulls v Columbus Crew (1900)
Monday, October 20
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (0015)