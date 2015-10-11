Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship match on Saturday
Saturday, October 10
Colorado Rapids 0 Impact Montreal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 31 16 6 9 55 39 54
2 DC United 32 14 6 12 39 40 48
3 New England Revolution 32 13 8 11 45 45 47
4 Columbus Crew 32 13 8 11 51 53 47
5 Toronto FC 31 14 4 13 55 53 46
6 Impact Montreal 32 13 6 13 45 43 45
7 Orlando City SC 32 11 8 13 44 54 41
8 New York City FC 32 10 7 15 47 53 37
9 Philadelphia Union 32 9 7 16 40 51 34
10 Chicago Fire 32 8 6 18 42 52 30
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 32 14 9 9 53 39 51
2 FC Dallas 31 15 6 10 47 38 51
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 15 5 12 42 34 50
4 Sporting Kansas City 31 13 9 9 46 41 48
5 Seattle Sounders 32 14 5 13 40 34 47
6 San Jose Earthquakes 32 12 8 12 39 37 44
7 Portland Timbers 31 12 8 11 31 36 44
8 Houston Dynamo 32 11 8 13 41 45 41
9 Real Salt Lake 31 11 8 12 37 43 41
10 Colorado Rapids 32 8 10 14 30 39 34