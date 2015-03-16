March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
Portland Timbers 2 LA Galaxy 2
New York City FC 2 New England Revolution 0
Saturday, March 14
Columbus Crew 2 Toronto FC 0
FC Dallas 3 Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 3 Philadelphia Union 3
Seattle Sounders 2 San Jose Earthquakes 3
Chicago Fire 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Friday, March 13
Houston Dynamo 0 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
2 Orlando City SC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Columbus Crew 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
4 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Toronto FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Philadelphia Union 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
7 New York Red Bulls 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Impact Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 Chicago Fire 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
10 New England Revolution 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
2 LA Galaxy 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
3 Seattle Sounders 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
4 San Jose Earthquakes 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
5 Houston Dynamo 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
7 Real Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
8 Portland Timbers 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
9 Colorado Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 1 1 2 4 1