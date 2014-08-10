Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 9
Columbus Crew 2 Toronto FC 3
FC Dallas 3 Colorado Rapids 1
Philadelphia Union 2 Impact Montreal 1
Portland Timbers 2 Chivas USA 0
Real Salt Lake 3 DC United 0
Friday, August 8
LA Galaxy 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Real Salt Lake 23 10 9 4 36 27 39
2 Seattle Sounders 20 12 2 6 35 28 38
3 FC Dallas 23 10 6 7 38 32 36
4 LA Galaxy 20 9 7 4 34 19 34
5 Portland Timbers 23 7 9 7 38 38 30
6 Colorado Rapids 23 8 6 9 32 31 30
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 6 11 4 31 29 29
8 San Jose Earthquakes 20 6 6 8 25 22 24
9 Chivas USA 22 6 5 11 21 36 23
Eastern Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 22 11 6 5 32 20 39
2 DC United 22 11 4 7 32 24 37
3 Toronto FC 21 9 5 7 32 30 32
4 New York Red Bulls 22 6 10 6 35 33 28
5 Philadelphia Union 23 6 9 8 36 37 27
6 Columbus Crew 23 6 9 8 28 31 27
7 New England Revolution 22 8 2 12 29 35 26
8 Chicago Fire 21 3 13 5 28 34 22
9 Houston Dynamo 21 6 4 11 23 40 22
10 Impact Montreal 22 3 5 14 22 41 14
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 11
Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls (0000)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Sporting Kansas City (0000)
Seattle Sounders v Houston Dynamo (0230)