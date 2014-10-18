Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Colorado Rapids 0 FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 1 Impact Montreal 1
Friday, October 17
Portland Timbers 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 32 17 9 6 67 33 60
2 Seattle Sounders 32 19 3 10 61 48 60
3 FC Dallas 33 16 6 11 55 43 54
4 Real Salt Lake 33 14 11 8 52 39 53
5 Portland Timbers 33 11 13 9 59 52 46
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 11 13 8 41 40 46
7 Colorado Rapids 33 8 8 17 43 61 32
8 Chivas USA 32 8 6 18 28 59 30
9 San Jose Earthquakes 32 6 11 15 35 49 29
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 32 16 7 9 49 35 55
2 New England Revolution 33 16 4 13 50 46 52
3 Sporting Kansas City 32 14 7 11 47 37 49
4 New York Red Bulls 32 12 11 9 52 47 47
5 Columbus Crew 32 12 10 10 47 40 46
6 Toronto FC 33 11 8 14 44 53 41
7 Philadelphia Union 32 9 12 11 48 48 39
8 Houston Dynamo 33 11 6 16 38 56 39
9 Chicago Fire 32 5 18 9 38 48 33
10 Impact Montreal 33 6 9 18 37 57 27
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
DC United v Chicago Fire (2300)
Philadelphia Union v Sporting Kansas City (2300)
Sunday, October 19
San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
New York Red Bulls v Columbus Crew (1900)
Monday, October 20
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (0000)