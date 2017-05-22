May 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 21
Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 3
Minnesota United FC 1 LA Galaxy 2
New England Revolution 2 Columbus Crew 1
Saturday, May 20
Atlanta United FC 4 Houston Dynamo 1
FC Dallas 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Philadelphia Union 2 Colorado Rapids 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
DC United 0 Chicago Fire 1
Montreal Impact 4 Portland Timbers 1
Seattle Sounders 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Friday, May 19
New York Red Bulls 1 Toronto FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 13 7 5 1 21 12 26
2 Chicago Fire 12 6 3 3 21 15 21
3 New York City FC 12 6 2 4 22 13 20
4 Orlando City SC 12 6 2 4 14 17 20
5 Columbus Crew 13 6 1 6 20 19 19
6 New York Red Bulls 13 5 2 6 13 19 17
7 Philadelphia Union 12 4 4 4 19 15 16
8 New England Revolution 12 4 4 4 20 17 16
9 Atlanta United FC 11 4 3 4 24 16 15
10 Montreal Impact 11 3 4 4 18 18 13
11 DC United 11 3 2 6 9 19 11
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 4 3 16 9 22
2 Houston Dynamo 12 6 1 5 22 20 19
3 FC Dallas 10 5 4 1 14 7 19
4 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 4 4 14 14 19
5 Portland Timbers 12 5 3 4 22 20 18
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 5 1 5 15 16 16
7 LA Galaxy 11 4 2 5 15 17 14
8 Seattle Sounders 12 3 4 5 16 19 13
9 Minnesota United FC 12 3 2 7 18 30 11
10 Real Salt Lake 13 3 2 8 11 24 11
11 Colorado Rapids 11 2 1 8 9 17 7