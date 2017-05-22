May 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 21 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 3 Minnesota United FC 1 LA Galaxy 2 New England Revolution 2 Columbus Crew 1 Saturday, May 20 Atlanta United FC 4 Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Philadelphia Union 2 Colorado Rapids 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 DC United 0 Chicago Fire 1 Montreal Impact 4 Portland Timbers 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Real Salt Lake 0 Friday, May 19 New York Red Bulls 1 Toronto FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 13 7 5 1 21 12 26 2 Chicago Fire 12 6 3 3 21 15 21 3 New York City FC 12 6 2 4 22 13 20 4 Orlando City SC 12 6 2 4 14 17 20 5 Columbus Crew 13 6 1 6 20 19 19 6 New York Red Bulls 13 5 2 6 13 19 17 7 Philadelphia Union 12 4 4 4 19 15 16 8 New England Revolution 12 4 4 4 20 17 16 9 Atlanta United FC 11 4 3 4 24 16 15 10 Montreal Impact 11 3 4 4 18 18 13 11 DC United 11 3 2 6 9 19 11 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 4 3 16 9 22 2 Houston Dynamo 12 6 1 5 22 20 19 3 FC Dallas 10 5 4 1 14 7 19 4 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 4 4 14 14 19 5 Portland Timbers 12 5 3 4 22 20 18 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 5 1 5 15 16 16 7 LA Galaxy 11 4 2 5 15 17 14 8 Seattle Sounders 12 3 4 5 16 19 13 9 Minnesota United FC 12 3 2 7 18 30 11 10 Real Salt Lake 13 3 2 8 11 24 11 11 Colorado Rapids 11 2 1 8 9 17 7