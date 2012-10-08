Oct 8 Landon Donovan, the U.S. national team's all-time leading goal scorer, was named to the 24-man squad on Monday for the upcoming CONCACAF region World Cup qualifiers despite an injury worry.

Donovan missed the September qualifiers against Jamaica due to injury and his involvement in the two decisive games in the penultimate phase of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil may be in jeopardy after suffering another setback on Saturday.

LA Galaxy captain Donovan, who has 49 goals in 144 games for his country, was taken off the field with a knee injury during a 2-1 home defeat to Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

The U.S play away to Antigua and Barbuda on Friday and then are at home to Guatemala in Kansas City on Oct. 16.

U.S. national team coach Juergen Klinsmann made some surprising selections with no place for AZ Alkmaar forward Jozy Altidore or MLS's top scorer Chris Wondolowski.

Alan Gordon, a 30-year-old forward with San Jose and Eddie Johnson, who plays with Seattle Sounders, were both included in the squad.

AS Roma midfielder Michael Bradley, who missed the September games with injury, is back in the squad.

The top two teams in Group A advance to the six-team final qualifying group from which three nations will gain automatic places in Brazil.

Currently the U.S., Guatemala and Jamaica are all tied on seven points with Antigua on one point.

United States squad:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Carlos Bocanegra (Racing Santander), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Edgar Castillo (Club Tijuana), Steve Cherundolo (Hannover), Maurice Edu (Stoke City), Clarence Goodson (Brondby), Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim), Michael Parkhurst (Nordsjaelland).

Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Roma), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht), Brek Shea (FC Dallas), Danny Williams (Hoffenheim), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City).

Forwards: Clint Dempsey (Tottenham Hotspur), Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy), Herculez Gomez (Santos), Alan Gordon (San Jose Earthquakes), Eddie Johnson (Seattle Sounders) (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)