Nov 12 German-born defender Timothy Chandler has been named in the United States squad to face Russia in a friendly international on Wednesday and says he is now ready to commit to Juergen Klinsmann's team.

A dual passport holder, Chandler made his debut for the United States against Argentina in a friendly but despite making eight appearances for the U.S. he has not featured in a competitive game.

Chandler opted to skip the World Cup qualifying games in the CONCACAF region this year meaning that he still remains eligible to switch to the German team.

The Nuremberg full-back last appeared for the U.S. in the 3-2 friendly win over Slovenia in Ljubljana last November but said he wants to be a part of Klinsmann's set-up.

"I spent a lot of time thinking this over. I have had many conversations with Juergen, my family, my girlfriend and people close to me and I finally feel ready to make the commitment," he said in quotes released by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"I was a young player trying to get settled into my club team and I wasn't sure about the long travel and everything that goes into being part of this national team.

"I've had a chance to get settled in with the club and also have grown up a lot. I know what I want to do."

Klinsmann said he had taken a patient approach with Chandler.

"Timmy was always committed to the team. He is maturing now and becoming a better pro and more mature player and he knows now that once he makes the final decision that is going to be his life.

"So I don't want to put (on) any pressure in a situation like that. The choice should come from the player. Obviously there comes a time when there is no time left and he knows that. We are thrilled that he is now back in the group," he said.

As well as focusing on European-based players, Klinsmann has chosen to introduce some young faces for the game in Krasnodar with Molde midfielder Joshua Gatt and Hoffenheim's Joe Gyau included for the first time.

Nineteen year old striker Juan Agudelo is back in the squad, as is forward Jozy Altidore who was left out for the October qualifiers against Antigua and Barbuda and Guatemala.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Clint Dempsey was not included in the squad, nor was the U.S's all-time top scorer Landon Donovan who is playing in Major League Soccer's playoffs.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tim Howard (Everton), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Carlos Bocanegra (Racing Santander), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Timmy Chandler (Nuremberg), Maurice Edu (Stoke City), Clarence Goodson (Brondby), Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (AS Roma), Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg), Joshua Gatt (Molde), Joe Gyau (Hoffenheim), Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht), Danny Williams (Hoffenheim)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (Chivas USA), Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar), Terrence Boyd (Rapid Vienna), Herculez Gomez (Santos Laguna) (Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami, editing by Justin Palmer)