Oct 3 United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann has turned to experience for next Saturday's important CONCACAF Cup playoff match against Mexico in Pasadena, California.

With a berth in the 2017 Confederations Cup up for grabs, Klinsmann has decided that now is not the time to experiment with youth.

Instead, he has turned largely to players from the 2014 World Cup, with 16 players returning from the squad that reached the round-of-16 in Brazil.

Four veterans -- goalkeeper Tim Howard, striker Clint Dempsey, midfielder Michael Bradley and defender DaMarcus Beasley -- have all made more than 100 international appearances.

Nine of the 23 squad members play their club soccer in Europe -- seven in England and one each in Germany and France.

"This roster is obviously full of experience," said Klinsmann.

"This is about belief and a high-level of aggressiveness in a one-off game to beat Mexico and to get to the Confederations Cup. It's a unique opportunity, and you have to embrace it and give everything you have."

The winner of the CONCACAF Cup, to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, will advance to the 2017 Confederations Cup, an eight-nation event to be held in Russia as a prelude to the 2018 World Cup.

United States squad:

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders (9): Ventura Alvarado (Club America), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City)

Midfielders (7): Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (New England Revolution), Danny Williams (Reading), DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)

Forwards (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy) (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)