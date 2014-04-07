April 6 The coach of the United States women's soccer team, Scot Tom Sermanni, was relieved of his duties after a 2-0 victory over China on Sunday, US Soccer has announced.

The 59-year-old former coach of Australia's Matildas lasted just 15 months in the job after taking over in January 2013, leading the team to an 18-2-4 record during his tenure.

"We want to thank Tom for his service over the past year and half, but we felt that we needed to go in a different direction at this time," U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati said in a statement.

U.S. Soccer Director of Development Jill Ellis will serve as interim head coach as the team searches for a replacement. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)