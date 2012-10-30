Oct 30 Former Australia women's soccer team coach Tom Sermanni was named on Tuesday to take charge of the top-ranked United States from Jan. 1 next year.

The 58-year-old Scot replaces Pia Sundhage, who quit after the U.S. women's team won their third successive Olympic gold medal at Wembley in August to return to her native Sweden.

Sermanni was twice Australia's coach and steered them to the World Cup finals three times, reaching the quarter-finals in 2007 and 2011.

"(Sermanni) has the knowledge, experience and vision to take on the challenge of keeping our team at the top of the world," said U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati.

"He has a tremendous passion for the game, knows the American players, understands our system and knows the process of preparing a team for a World Cup tournament," added Gulati when the appointment was announced in Chicago.

"We're tremendously excited to have him on board as we look forward to qualification for the 2015 Women's World Cup."

Sermanni, a Glasgow native who has also coached in Japan, Malaysia and the U.S., was excited at the prospect of leading the four-times Olympic champions.

"I'm honored to have this opportunity to work with tremendous players and in a program that has had such a tradition of success. U.S. Soccer has always been at the forefront of supporting the women's game," he said.

"After coaching against many of these players for years, I am looking forward to working with an accomplished group of veterans while integrating the numerous talented young players who are itching for a chance to prove themselves." (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, Editing by Tom Pilcher)