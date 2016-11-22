Nov 22 Bruce Arena has been named as Juergen Klinsmann's replacement to coach the U.S. men's national team, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old American previously coached the men's team from 1998-2006, a stint that included a remarkable run to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup.

Klinsmann was fired on Monday in the wake of consecutive losses during the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating)