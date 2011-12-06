MELBOURNE Dec 6 David Beckham has ruled
out management as a post-playing career, saying he did not enjoy
his time as an assistant to England manager Fabio Capello at
last year's World Cup.
The former captain missed the 2010 finals through injury but
joined the squad as a member of Capello's support staff for
England's disappointing campaign which ended with a thumping 4-1
loss to Germany in the second round.
"I didn't like it at all. I don't know how managers and
coaches do it," the 36-year-old told the Herald Sun newspaper
ahead of Tuesday's match between his Major League Soccer club
Los Angeles Galaxy and local side Melbourne Victory.
"I love working with kids and coaching kids, but being a
manager is one of those things that has never interested me. I
enjoyed being part of that whole experience (in South Africa),
but being on the sidelines was difficult."
Tuesday's match in Melbourne may be the former England
midfielder's last for Galaxy, as he weighs up his next career
move with a view to breaking into Britain's soccer team for next
year's London Olympic Games.
Beckham has been strongly linked with Ligue 1 club Paris St
Germain but has also said he could take another contract with
the Galaxy.
"I've had other offers, which is nice, especially when
you're 36, some people would say towards the end of my career.
I've got options and offers but I'm still a Galaxy player right
now and that might not change," he said.
"I'd have to decide in the next few weeks, maybe before
Christmas, maybe just after. But I'm going to take my time. It's
a big decision."
"Everyone knows how passionate I am about playing for my
country and to represent my country in an Olympics would be
pretty incredible, especially as the Olympics is in a part of
London where I grew up as a kid," he said.
