Nov 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Jordan Morris scored in the 56th minute on a pass from Nelson Haedo Valdez as the visiting Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Sunday to advance to their first MLS Cup final.

The Sounders won the Western Conference finals series 3-1 in aggregate goals and handed the Rapids their first home loss of the season.

Seattle is headed to the final after coming close twice in the past five seasons. The Sounders lost to the LA Galaxy in 2012 and 2014, and both times the Galaxy went on to win the title.

Now, the Sounders (15-14-6) will try to get their first title against either Toronto or Montreal on Dec. 10.

Montreal won the first leg of the Eastern Conference finals, 3-2, with the second leg to be played Wednesday in Toronto.

The Sounders were on their heels for most of the game until the decisive turn early in the second half.

The ball ricocheted off a Colorado player to Valdez, and he sent it through to Morris, who got behind the defense.

Morris made a sliding chip over goalkeeper Zac MacMath that gave Seattle a nearly insurmountable lead in aggregate goals.

It was only the eighth goal Colorado gave up at home this season, and it was a costly one.

Morris was hurt on the play when MacMath inadvertently kicked him in the right shin as he slid into him trying to make the save.

The Rapids (15-7-13) controlled play in the first half and created several chances.

The best came in the 23rd minute when Kevin Doyle came down the left side, got by defender Roman Torres and had only keeper Stefan Frei to beat. He centered the ball instead to Sebastien Le Toux and it went harmlessly by.

Midfielder Shkelzen Gashi set up a shot for Jermaine Jones in the 32nd minute and later had a free kick from just outside the box that was blocked.