Jan 27 Former England left back Ashley Cole has joined LA Galaxy after leaving AS Roma, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Ashley is one of the world's most successful defenders and has played at the highest level of competition throughout his career," Galaxy Head Coach and General Manager Bruce Arena said in a statement.

"He can provide our defence with valuable experience. We look forward to his contribution to our club this season."

The 35-year-old, who played 107 times for England, parted company with Serie A side Roma this month. He had moved to Roma in 2014 on a free transfer after eight years with Chelsea. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)