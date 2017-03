Aug 7 Landon Donovan, the United States' all-time top scorer, will retire from the game at the end of the current Major League Soccer season, the player said on Thursday.

"After careful deliberation and many conversations with those closest to me, I have decided that this will be my last year as a professional soccer player," Donovan, 32, said in a statement which was published on his LA Galaxy club's website. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)